Report: Real Madrid Monitoring Lyon's Nabil Fekir Amid Liverpool, Chelsea Links

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as a key suitor for Lyon forward Nabil Fekir after his impressive start to the 2018-19 season.

Liverpool pulled out of a £60 million deal to sign the Frenchman in the summer, and now Real are monitoring Fekir ahead of a potential swoop for him in January or at the end of the season, per L'Equipe (h/t Jack Rathborn in the Mirror).

The report added that, should Liverpool still be interested in Fekir, they will also face competition from Chelsea.

The 25-year-old was part of France's 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning side in the summer, making six appearances from the bench during the tournament.

He has hit the ground running at the start of the 2018-19 season, particularly impressing recently in Lyon's UEFA Champions League victory at Manchester City and Ligue 1 win against Marseille.

In both fixtures he registered a goal and an assist to help Lyon to two crucial victories:

Fekir enjoyed the best season of his career last term as he netted 18 goals and provided eight assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances.

He is versatile enough to play on the flank or as a central striker, but his preferred position is in the No. 10 role.

Real's only replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure to Juventus in the summer was Mariano Diaz, who prefers to play as a No. 9.

Fekir could be an excellent option to bolster Real's front line following the Portuguese superstar's exit.