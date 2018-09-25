Brie Bella Comments After Appearing to Injure Liv Morgan with Kicks to the Face

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Brie Bella addressed an incident Monday night on Raw in which she inadvertently kicked Liv Morgan in the face during a six-woman tag match.

Using her and her sister's official Twitter account, Bella didn't offer an apology to Morgan but wrote she was "thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight."

The mistake came as Bella was mimicking her husband Daniel Bryan and delivering the "Yes!" kicks to Morgan. She appeared to mistime two of her kicks and caught Morgan flush in the face, with Morgan slowly crumpling down to the canvas.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported WWE officials were "putting Morgan through a series of tests to determine if she may have suffered a concussion" after the match.

The Riott Squad still came out on the winning end against Natalya and The Bella Twins on Raw. Ruby Riott hit Natalya with the Riott Kick for the victory.

