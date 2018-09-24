12-Year-Old 7-Footer Towers over Opponents and Shows No Mercy on the Court

Tthe Story Behind Neymar's Tattoos Happy Birthday Jimmy Buckets Tramp Frisbee Has Ultimate World Reaching New Heights Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned The Vino Flows at France's Wine Marathon Nike and the Shoe Surgeon Team Up Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Minor League Baseball Teams Get Weird Sports World's Good Guys Didn't Take a Summer Break Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami Fitness Coach Using the World as His Personal Gym Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Messy > Messi at the Swamp Soccer World Championships 'The Powerhouse Princess' Has Broken 27 World Records Right Arrow Icon

Olivier Rioux is crushing the competition. Standing 7' tall at only 12 years old, Rioux knows how to score and dominate the game. Check out his highlights above.

BasketCantera.TV is the largest platform in Europe and the world of basketball training, with thousands of videos of its own production.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.