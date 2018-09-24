Ronald Acuna, Juan Soto Leading the Pack in Fierce NL Rookie of the Year Race

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Juan Soto are battling it out for Rookie of the Year Honors in the National League, but Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty won't let their talent go unnoticed. Watch above to see how the young superstars match up.

        

