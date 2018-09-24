Taj Gibson: Jimmy Butler's Trade Request a 'Right Hook,' Puts Pressure on Team

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson was blunt at media day Monday when discussing the impact of Jimmy Butler's trade request with the start of the 2018-19 regular season less than a month away.

Gibson told reporters that Butler's reqest was a "right hook," per NBA.com's Steve Aschburner.

"It's a lot of pressure [on the team]," Gibson added. "I can't even sugarcoat it."

On Sept. 19, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported Butler had told Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau that he didn't plan to sign an extension with the team when he opts out of his contract next summer and that he wanted to be traded.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there's an internal divide about how to respond to Butler's bombshell. Team owner Glen Taylor is looking to move the four-time All-Star, while Thibodeau wants to keep him on the roster.

"If Thibodeau is destined to get fired at season's end, those familiar with his thinking say he would rather do so reaching the playoffs for a second consecutive year with the benefit of Butler on the roster," Wojnarowski wrote.

On Saturday, Krawczynski reported the Timberwolves gave Butler permission to skip media day and that he "will not be available for on-court activities early in training camp."

There's no denying the timing of Butler's request puts Minnesota in a serious bind.

For a comparison, ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst broke the news of Kyrie Irving's trade demand from the Cleveland Cavaliers in July 2017. The Cavs shipped Irving to the Boston Celtics in August, giving them nearly two months to get ready for the regular season.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, tip the season off Oct. 17 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.

Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden are in a race against the clock to find a worthwhile trade package for Butler in time for the start of the season. Even if that happens, Minnesota is likely to have an adjustment period as it works new players into its rotation and deals with Butler's absence.

Nobody will be under the microscope more than Karl-Anthony Towns, who signed a five-year extension with the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Trading Butler could be a blessing in disguise if it results in Towns stepping into a more prominent role. The 22-year-old made the All-NBA third team in 2017-18, and he'll need to be even better if Minnesota is forced to navigate a post-Butler future.