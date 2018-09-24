Newcastle Summit Reportedly Set to Persuade Rafa Benitez to Remain at Club

MB Media/Getty Images

Newcastle United officials will reportedly meet to address the club's January transfer budget as a means to help convince manager Rafa Benitez to remain at the club beyond this season.

Benitez has expressed dissatisfaction with the club's lack of transfer market ambition, but Luke Edwards of the Telegraph wrote director Lee Charnley has been instructed by owner Mike Ashley to find out what the tactician wants.

According to Edwards, Ashley "remains keen" for Benitez to stay at St. James' Park past this term, but the manager is understood to be unwilling to sign a contract until he discovers his winter budget.

Ashley watched Newcastle's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, the first game of the club's he's attended in almost 18 months as segments of the club's fans rail against his ownership.

The Magpies currently sit 18th in the Premier League and have taken two points from their first six games of the season after selling players for a profit in the summer.

Per Transfermarkt, Newcastle were one of only two teams to come out of the summer transfer window with a net profit, Watford being the other. However, the Hornets made more permanent signings and are up to fourth under manager Javi Gracia.

Former Wales striker Dean Saunders appeared on BT Sport recently and was in high praise of Benitez for the work he's done at St. James' Park despite the disappointing results of late (UK only):

The Spanish tactician is contracted to the northeast club until the end of this season and might consider his position below a man boasting his credentials, especially if he finds himself in a relegation scrap this campaign.

BeIN Sports pundits Richard Keys and Andy Gray chose to take a different tack on Benitez's Newcastle endeavours and said it was up to the manager, not those controlling the club, to improve their results:

If the summer serves as any indicator as to what kind of funds will be made available for January, it may not be a good omen for Benitez, who may also want to see out the window before penning any new terms.

Despite picking up his first point in four matches at Selhurst Park on Saturday, Benitez cast a dejected figure in his post-match press conference, per reporter Layth Yousif:

Edwards details Benitez doesn't only want more funds available for transfers but also wants to have a certain say on targets, with chief scout Steve Nickson set to attend alongside fellow scouts Paul Baker and Mick Tait.

Benitez is understood to have been buoyed by Ashley's attendance in the draw at Palace on Saturday, but a lot more than a cursory show of support will be required for the UEFA Champions League-winning boss to stay on.