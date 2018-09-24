WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 24

8 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

After three hours of speculations, Raw GM Baron Corbin revealed his tag team partners to be Akam and Rezar, known collectively as the unstoppable AOP. Before the colossal showdown, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre made their presences felt, taking a seat at the top of the ramp.

As the action broke down prior to the final commercial break of the night, the heels teased getting involved, opening up The Shield to a sneak attack from Corbin and AOP into the break.

The massive villains dominated the action during the break, working over Reigns before a tag to Rollins appeared to turn the tide in the babyfaces' favor.

It did not.

Rezar and Akam took turns working over the intercontinental champion as chants of "Dean" filled the arena, anticipating the hot tag to the Lunatic Fringe on a night where his allegiance to The Shield had been tested. Corbin worked over The Architect, arrogantly standing over him and basking in the jeers of the audience.

At ringside, Reigns found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of AOP, the victim of the Last Chapter. The universal champion down, Rollins caught Corbin with a near-fall out of desperation but immediately fell to the Deep Six for a count of two.

Rollins created separation, taking out Rezar with a headscissors and delivering a superkick to Akam. He finally made the hot tag to Ambrose, who exploded into the match and took the fight to Corbin. Ambrose countered Deep Six with a cradle for a count of two. From there, he dispatched Corbin to the outside and delivered a baseball slide that knocked all three of them into the guardrail.

The Lunatic Fringe scaled the ropes but was crotched by Akam. Ambrose escaped End of Days, climbed to the top and delivered the diving elbow, but AOP broke up a pin.

Reigns delivered the Superman Punch, Rollins the Stomp and Ambrose capitalized on two suicide dives by Rollins to deliver Dirty Deeds.

With Ambrose charging to the outside, Reigns tagged himself in and scored the win off the spear.

Result

The Shield defeated AOP and Corbin

Grade

A

Analysis

This was an action-packed main event that built to Ambrose's involvement, allowed him to shine and featured a finish that keeps alive the mystery surrounding his intentions. After watching Reigns steal the glory in the form of the pinfall victory, he was forced to survey the situation and pledge his allegiance either to Ziggler, McIntyre and Strowman or his Shield mates.

He bumped fists with his longtime stablemates, but the potential for a betrayal remains.

AOP was fairly protected here, looking strong as the duo laid out Reigns while also not eating the pin.

The question is whether Corbin's loss to Reigns will bring about the end of his time as Raw general manager, particularly after Stephanie McMahon did not seem all that enthusiastic about his job performance to date.

A match that left a hint of the unknown to close the show, rather than giving fans the same predictable nonsense they had become accustomed to, was a welcome addition.

It was not, though, enough to save a show that was often boring and uneventful, two words not typically associated with the flagship show over its quarter-century existence.