UEFA to Reopen Investigation into PSG's Finances and Transfer Spending

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

European football's governing body, UEFA, has reopened an investigation into Paris Saint-Germain's finances and transfer spending after formerly closing proceedings in June.

UEFA announced a month later that it would review its decision, and BBC Sport reported on Monday that it has now chosen to "refer the case back for further investigation."

PSG more than doubled the previous world transfer record to sign Neymar for £200 million in the summer of 2017. That summer they also loaned Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco with an agreement to make the move permanent one year later for £166 million.

Get French Football News scrutinised the length of time UEFA has taken to come to a conclusion on whether PSG are in breach of financial fair play regulations for their spending last September:

It's now been more than one year since both transfers were completed—Mbappe's initially on loan—and there is yet to be any final decision on whether the reigning Ligue 1 champions will be sanctioned.

This would be the second time PSG are punished for a breach of FFP should they be found guilty. The club was fined €60 million in May 2014 for a similar offence, per Goal's Harry West, as well as having their UEFA Champions League squad limited to 21 players, down from 25.

Football writer David Cartlidge questioned the strength of PSG's spending as they faced struggles this past summer to splurge in the same fashion as recent years:

Although Mbappe's move was only made permanent in 2018, the deal is being accounted for in the spending period mentioned. Not including that deal in this summer's outgoings, they spent a total of €52 million (£46.6 million) on Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat, a significant dip on previous years.

The club also signed Gianluigi Buffon and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on free transfers. Buffon called an end to his stay with Juventus, while Choupo-Moting was a bigger surprise after having his Stoke City contract cancelled.

AFP's Kieran Canning noted Choupo-Moting's arrival as a sign that PSG were feeling the pinch as a result of FFP, not able to spend the same as in previous cases as they searched for squad cover:

PSG recently announced a new collaboration with Nike-owned brand Air Jordan, which they'll hope boost their presence in the fashion market and expand their global reach.

UEFA has given no indication of how long its investigation into PSG will take.