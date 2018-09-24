WWE Superstar Nikki Bella Says She Hasn't Spoken with John Cena Recently

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2018

Professional wrestlers John Cena, left, and wife Nikki Bella attend the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, May 15, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

The relationship between WWE Superstars Nikki Bella and John Cena appears to be over for good this time, with the two not communicating anymore.

Bella spoke about the situation this weekend, noting she and Cena have not spoken recently, per Paige Gawley of Entertainment Tonight.

"He's doing him, and I'm doing me," she explained.

While she mentioned the idea of dating, the 34-year-old is more into self-discovery at the moment.

"I just feel like I'm at that age where I'm discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence," Bella added.

The pair got engaged in dramatic fashion at WrestleMania 33 but called it off last April. They got together a second time but broke up again in July.          

