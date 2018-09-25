Leganes vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona dropped their first points of the season last time out as they drew 2-2 at the Camp Nou to Girona on Sunday.

They are now tied on 13 points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and will look to get back to winning ways when they visit Leganes on Wednesday.

Leganes are bottom of the league after a rotten start to the 2018-19 campaign in which they have taken just one point from five fixtures.

Here are all the details for the clash, which Barcelona will be confident of winning:

Date: Wednesday, September 26

Time: 7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S. only)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect

Match Odds (via OddsShark.com): Leganes (12-1), Barcelona (1-5), Draw (11-2)

Leganes were promoted to La Liga for the first time in 2016 and have since hosted Barcelona twice at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque. The aggregate score from those two fixtures is 8-1 in the visitors' favour.

Despite the Blaugrana being being held by Girona at the weekend, they still look well-equipped to continue their dominance over Leganes.

Lionel Messi is in excellent form having netted a combined eight goals in six La Liga and UEFA Champions League games this season, and he will relish the prospect of taking on a defence that has already conceded 10 goals this term.

There seems little possibility of Wednesday's fixture being anything other than a procession for Barca as they look to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

However, if Leganes are to take anything from the clash they will need to soak up huge amounts of attacking pressure.

Their only real hope is to frustrate the visitors by getting men behind the ball and keeping their shape.

They were able to keep Villarreal out for 65 minutes in their last home fixture, but Carlos Bacca's goal eventually proved the difference.

Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho will be an even tougher assignment for the beleaguered Leganes defence to deal with.

And summer signing Malcom also looks set to be back in action, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

Barcelona had cause to feel aggrieved in their 2-2 draw with Girona after Clement Lenglet was shown a red card after 35 minutes—the Catalans have appealed the dismissal, per Robin Bairner of Goal.

Ernesto Valverde will be looking for an emphatic and immediate response from his players, and they could not have asked for a more vulnerable opponent than Leganes.