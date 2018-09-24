Report: Richard Sherman to Miss Multiple Games with Calf Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has a mild calf strain and will miss a few weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

All in all, it's not a bad prognosis for Sherman, who was limping after suffering the injury in Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday was a tough day for the Niners on the injury front, with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo leaving the game with a knee injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that the Niners "fear a serious knee injury," adding, "that’s what it appeared, as well, a non-contact knee injury that saw him carted off."

The team also lost running back Jerick McKinnon for the season in August with a torn ACL. And the secondary is already banged up, with Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) out of action in Week 3 and Adrian Colbert (hip) leaving Sunday's contest due to injury.

That makes Sherman's injury all the more troubling for San Francisco.

Sherman, 30, missed seven games last year after tearing his right Achilles. He didn't miss a game in his first six seasons, however, reaching four Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

This season, he's registered seven tackles and a fumble recovery, earning a 78.4 grade from Pro Football Focus (ninth amongst cornerbacks).

Jimmie Ward and Ahkello Witherspoon will likely start at cornerback while Sherman is sidelined.