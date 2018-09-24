Kristaps Porzingis on Potentially Missing Season with Injury: 'It's Hard to Say'

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis told reporters "it's hard to say" whether he will miss the 2018-19 season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Porzingis, who was addressing reporters as part of Knicks media day, said he plans on being back in the lineup as soon as possible but not until he is "110 percent."

"There's no timetable yet," Porzingis said. "Whenever I'm ready, I'm going to be back.

"I'm getting itchy, and I want to be back on the court as soon as possible. But it won't happen until I am 110 percent and medically cleared."

Porzingis suffered a torn ACL in February, setting the stage for a retooling in New York. The Knicks have one of the worst three or four rosters in the Eastern Conference without Porzingis, and many of their players could be on borrowed time with the franchise. New York fancies itself a contender for top-flight free agents next summer and would likely jettison anyone aside from Porzingis, Kevin Knox and its 2019 first-round pick to make room.

The relative lack of urgency for this season means the Knicks can be conservative with Porzingis. There is no need to rush back the franchise face when the team will probably be out of playoff contention before he could be back in the lineup.

Porzingis said during the media session he is running some but has not been cleared to sprint.

"The best way to describe him is he's the future of the NBA," Fizdale told reporters of Porzingis. "Look around who's playing [deep in the postseason]. They all got guys super long, super athletic, super skilled, super tough-minded. He fits all of the qualities of a megastar and a guy who can really propel a franchise forward to high places."

Porzingis averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per night in 48 games during the 2017-18 season. The Knicks are expected to allow Porzingis to hit restricted free agency next summer to preserve cap space to sign other free agents.