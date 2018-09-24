Trevor Lawrence Named Clemson's Starting QB vs. Syracuse over Kelly Bryant

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

The Clemson Tigers are making a change at quarterback ahead of their game against Syracuse on Saturday, naming Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback over Kelly Bryant, per Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.

Head coach Dabo Swinney noted Bryant will be involved in the game plan in some capacity, according to Kevin McGuire of College Football Talk.

