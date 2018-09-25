Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Sevilla play host to Real Madrid on Wednesday after both teams followed up wins in Europe last week with victory back in domestic action over the weekend, teeing up what promises to be a mouthwatering duel in Seville.

Los Blancos made the most of Barcelona's draw against Girona on Sunday and now sit level on points at the top of La Liga, but a trip to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is never a foregone conclusion.

Sevilla have lost some of their fortress-like lustre at home this year, losing five times already in 2018, just one short of the overall number they recorded through 2017. Not to mention another Madrid outfit, Getafe, secured a 2-0 result from the Sanchez Pizjuan earlier in September.

Manager Pablo Machin will therefore take comfort knowing Real haven't exactly sizzled away from home of late—they've only won once in their last five trips, which includes a defeat at Sevilla in May.

Date: Wednesday, September 26

Time: 9 p.m. BST/4 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain

Live Stream: Eleven Sports (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

TV Info: beIN Sports 3 (U.S.)

Match Odds

Sevilla: 15-4

Draw: 11-4

Real Madrid: 18-25

All odds provided courtesy of OddsShark.

Preview

Real manager Julen Lopetegui demonstrated his ability to rotate efficiently and still come up with the goods on Saturday, even if Marco Asensio's sole strike was a fine margin by which to decide their narrow win over Espanyol.

The Spaniard has missed just 12 minutes of normal time in Real's league campaign and exemplifies one big change in Lopetegui's Real. His winning effort against Espanyol was his first La Liga goal this term and came despite calls for offside, via La Liga:

After back-to-back league defeats against Real Betis and Getafe, Sevilla appear to have overcome their wobbly patch and responded with 11 goals in two games against Standard Liege and Levante.

The rise back to form has been fortunately timed, too, as sportswriter Colin Millar provided evidence to suggest viewers could be in for a barnstormer if both sides are at their best at the Sanchez Pizjuan:

The main proponent of Sevilla's recent savage streak has been striker Wissam Ben Yedder, who bagged his first league goals of the campaign during Saturday's win over Espanyol.

Following his brace in the 5-1 UEFA Europa League thrashing of Standard Liege on Thursday, the Frenchman now has five of Sevilla's last 11 goals and should have locked in a starting spot against Real:

Ben Yedder and Andre Silva showed signs against Levante that they've got the makings of a promising partnership, but it will take a team-wide effort to break down Real's defence.

That said, Lopetegui did play Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Nacho all for 90 minutes against Espanyol, with Marcelo rested and Dani Carvajal injured. That means his central defensive ranks may feel some fatigue for such a tough midweek trip.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois clinched his first clean sheet for the club on Saturday, but Lopetegui nevertheless had to defend the summer signing, who distribution is one aspect of his play under scrutiny, via Goal:

Los Blancos haven't kept a clean sheet away from home since beating Juventus in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

That record will be put to the test on Wednesday as Sevilla look to clinch their fourth successive home league win over Real, who are hopeful of establishing some daylight at the summit of La Liga.