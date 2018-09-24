Report: Ricardo Allen's Injury Diagnosed as Torn Achilles; Ruled Out for Season

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen will miss the remainder of the 2018 season after suffering a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Monday.

Allen, 26, was injured during the lone drive of overtime in the Saints' 43-37 victory in Atlanta.

He hopped off the field unable to put weight on his leg and needed a cart to be taken to the locker room.

The Purdue product recorded 17 tackles and one interception through three games. He and the Falcons agreed to a new three-year contract this offseason.

"[General manager] Thomas [Dimitroff] and I just discussed that, and we'll continue to discuss that afterwards," head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Sunday of whether the team would consider a signing. "We have some other guys with some versatility that we'll try to plug around. We'll see what the length of the injuries are. That would certainly make a difference if we went outside to consider looking at anybody else. If it's shorter term, then likely we would stay inside."

The Falcons defense has already suffered a rash of injuries this season, so Quinn may not have a choice but to bring in new blood. Strong safety Keanu Neal is already on injured reserve.

The most accomplished safety on the market is Eric Reid, who is suing the NFL for collusion. Reid's suit says ownership colluded to keep him out of the league because he joined Colin Kaepernick in protesting systemic oppression during the national anthem.

Reid started 69 of his 70 games in five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.