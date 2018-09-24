Maurizio Sarri Says It Will Take a Year for Chelsea to Reach Liverpool's Level

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said it will take his team a year to challenge for the Premier League title alongside Liverpool following their 0-0 draw at West Ham United.

The Blues had a perfect record heading into the contest with their London rivals, although their domestic winning streak was ended at five as the Hammers were able to dig in for a point.

Afterwards, Sarri said the Reds are 12 months ahead in their development, per Matt Barlow of the Daily Mail:



"They are a step forward of us at this moment. We have to play against a very, very good team who have worked with the same coach for three years.

"We have started to work together 40 days ago, less 10 days for the international break, so for us it is a bit early. We have to work and then, maybe, in one year we will be at the same level as Liverpool."

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side sit atop the Premier League table after winning all six of their matches in the top flight so far.

On Wednesday, they face the Blues in the Carabao Cup third round at Anfield, before the two go up against one another again on Saturday in the evening kick-off in the Premier League.

Per Liam Twomey of ESPN, the Blues boss is expecting a big challenge in the two games against Liverpool:



Following the weekend results, Chelsea are in third place, two points behind Liverpool. Defending champions Manchester City are in second and alongside the Blues on 16 points following their 5-0 mauling of Cardiff City on Saturday.

Sarri's start at Chelsea surprised many, as his appointment came late on in pre-season. However, he's got his ideas across quickly and numerous players have taken to his philosophy well, including new signings Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Some frailties did emerge during the game against the Hammers, though, as Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe noted:

While Chelsea have traditionally had a habit of putting together title challenges when they aren't necessarily expected—they weren't tipped by many when Antonio Conte led them to glory in 2016-17—at the moment they do look to be in a class below the likes of Liverpool and City.

The former of that duo are reaping the benefits of big spending in the transfer window and astute coaching from Klopp, getting off to the club's best-ever start to a campaign:



Whether Liverpool, who play a high-intensity and physical style of football, can maintain their level throughout the course of the campaign will be one of the storylines of 2018-19. City, although they've dropped points already, showed last term they're capable of putting together an almost perfect term.

Chelsea's ambitions may have been checked a little by West Ham, but a big win on Saturday would put them above Liverpool and reignite hopes of success in Sarri's debut term.