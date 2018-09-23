Kerryon Johnson, Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. Fantasy Outlook After Week 3

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions woke up Sunday night against the New England Patriots after a poor start to the season, and it resulted in the emergence of several top fantasy players.

While Matthew Stafford remains a low-end QB1, and Golden Tate should be an every-week starter at receiver, especially in points-per-reception leagues, the Week 3 performance showed that other players could also make an impact in your fantasy lineup.

Kenny Golladay, WR

It would have been understandable to forget about Kenny Golladay going into your fantasy draft, but he should be on every fantasy roster after three strong weeks. Yet somehow, he entered Week 3 on only 78 percent of rosters on Yahoo Sports.

If he's available in your league, pick him up immediately. If he's on your team already, put him in your lineup.

Golladay scored for the second time in three games Sunday, and caught seven passes for 114 yards in Week 1.

While some might think this is an opportunity to sell high, he is more than just a third receiver on a hot start. The second-year wideout has a chance to continue this production throughout the season and even improve upon it.

Evan Silva of Rotoworld broke down the receiver's value prior to the Week 3 effort:

Even with Tate and Marvin Jones Jr. on the roster, Golladay is a major part of the offense with at least six catches in three straight weeks. He has talent and a great opportunity on one of the most pass-heavy teams in the league.

Take advantage of the production for as long as you can.

Marvin Jones Jr., WR

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jones racked up 69 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots, giving him three straight games with at least 50 receiving yards.

The problem is he could end up being the odd man out in Detroit with the emergence of Golladay.

While the absence of a legitimate tight end threat allows three receivers to be productive each week, Jones finished third on the team in targets in all three games so far. He also has the lowest ceiling with just six career 100-yard games in six seasons.

His usage and scoring chances allow him to be a reasonable WR3 option, especially during the bye weeks, but it's unlikely he produces much more than what he has shown in the first three weeks.

This might be a good time to include him in a trade.

Kerryon Johnson, RB

Not only did Kerryon Johnson have the best game of his season Sunday, he had the best game of any Lions running back in five years.

The rookie second-round pick totaled 101 rushing yards on 16 carries, making him the first Detroit running back to top the century mark since 2013. He also looked good doing it, showcasing elusiveness all over the field:

He would be good enough to trust as an every-week starter except for the apparent hesitation from the coaching staff to give him more carries. Johnson and LeGarrette Blount each finished with 16 carries (Blount had just 48 rushing yards), although those watching along certainly wanted more from the rookie:

Unfortunately, the two remain in a near-even split with Johnson holding a slight 29-28 edge in carries through three games.

This will hold Johnson back for fantasy purposes, especially if Blount gets the goal-line carries as expected.

While the young running back should be added in all leagues, he should probably remain on the bench until he earns a more consistent role within the offense.