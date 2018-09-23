FedEx Cup Winner 2018: Justin Rose's Prize Money and Final Golf Standings

John Amis/Associated Press

The Big Cat is back in championship form.

The five-year drought is over for Tiger Woods, as he won the TOUR Championship in Atlanta and the FedEx Cup playoffs. Tiger built a five-stroke lead in the middle of the final round, and he needed most of that advantage as he struggled a bit on the back nine of the East Lake Club to hold on to his lead.

He ended up two strokes better than runner-up Billy Horschel, who shot a four under par 66 in the final round. Woods bogeyed the 15th and 16th holes, but he got up and down on the 17th to save his par. He nearly ended the tournament with a birdie on the 18th hole, but his putt attempt slid to the side of the hole. Tiger earned $1.62 million for the victory, while Horschel took home $972,000 for finishing second.

While Woods won the tournament, Justin Rose birdied the final hole to win the year-long FedEx Cup championship. Rose did not have his best showing as he shot a three-over 73 during Sunday's round, but he hit a powerful drive on the final hole and his second shot ended up on the green and he successfully two-putted the par-five hole.

If Rose had failed to birdie the final hole, Woods would have also brought home the FedEx Cup title. Rose earned $10 million for winning the season-long championship.

Still, the day and the tournament belonged to Woods. A year ago, he didn't know if he would ever be able to play competitive golf again because of his back surgery and other injuries. However, once he recovered and he was able to play without pain, he began to make inroads and play competitively.

Woods was close several times throughout the 2018 season, but he was not able to close out any championships. That streak came to an end when he parred the 72nd hole to give him a one over par round of 71 and a four-round total of 11-under 269.

It was the 80th triumph of his legendary career and his first PGA title in 1,876 days. Woods is two tournament victories behind Sam Snead, who ended his Hall of Fame career as the sport's all-time leader with 82 tournament victories.

"It was a grind out there," said a beaming Woods to NBC reporter Steve Sands immediately after closing out his final hole. "I loved every minute of it.

"I had a hard time not crying on the last hole. I had to suck it up and hit some shots. Once I got the ball on the green, it was done. I knew I could handle it from there."

As Woods won the championship, the crowd roared its approval, and playing partner Rory McIlroy gave him a huge hug. Members of Tiger's management, coaching and training staff all pounded him on the back and hugged him tightly.

Woods had the lead or a share of it after all four rounds. He fired five-under rounds of 65 in the first and third round, a 68 in the second round and his closing round of 71.

He was incredulous as he accepted the Calamity Jane Trophy that goes to the champion of the season's final tournament.

Woods congratulated Rose for winning the season-long title.

Rose had designs on winning the tournament, but he was not in championship form during the final 18 hole. He accepted the FedEx Cup championship, but he also joined the party and congratulated Woods for his long-awaited tournament victory.

Rose won the year-long title by 41 points over Woods, while Bryson DeChambeau finished third and Dustin Johnson was fourth. DeChambeau, who was at his best earlier in the FedEx Cup playoffs, came into the TOUR Championship in the No. 1 spot. He shot a one-under 279 for the tournament, and he finished 19th in the 30-man field.

The huge crowd heaped cheers and praise on Woods, and the sport itself has its most charismatic player back in championship form.

The Ryder Cup follows next week in suburban Paris at Le Golf National, and the whole world will be watching to see how Tiger performs in golf's most storied team competition.