Broncos' Phillip Lindsay Ejected for Throwing Punch vs. Ravens

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2018

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected during Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Troy Renck of Denver7 broke down the situation that led to Lindsay's ejection:

You can see the play below: 

As Lindsay Jones of The Athletic noted after he was given the boot, the process for determining ejections in NFL games has changed: 

Lindsay, 24, has been battling with fellow rookie Royce Freeman for touches in Denver's backfield this season. Coming into Sunday, Lindsay had rushed 29 times for 178 yards and added three receptions for 35 yards and a score.

His ejection is a blow for a Denver offense that came into Sunday leaning heavily on its rushing attack, averaging 157 yards on the ground per contest. While Lindsay was averaging 6.1 yards per carry after two games, Freeman was posting a more modest 4.3 yards per carry.

Freeman did rush for a touchdown after Lindsay was ejected, however, for fantasy players monitoring the backfield. Devontae Booker is also an option in the backfield for Denver against Baltimore with Lindsay out of the game.

