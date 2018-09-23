Broncos' Phillip Lindsay Ejected for Throwing Punch vs. Ravens

Broncos' Phillip Lindsay Ejected for Throwing Punch vs. RavensSeptember 23, 2018
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected during Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Mike Klis of 9News.
Troy Renck of Denver7 broke down the situation that led to Lindsay's ejection:
Troy Renck @TroyRenck
Refs trying to sort out this mess. #Broncos act like they recovered fumble.. So Denver recovered fumble. Lindsay ejected for throwing a punch, and called for unnecessary roughness. If you get replay of this, can you tweet it to me.. #Denver7
Troy Renck @TroyRenck
Looked like Lindsay sort of jabbed at #Ravens defender. Seems like liberal application of punch. But regardless, #Broncos Lindsay ejected. Huge loss. So lose top runner, and down to 1 punt returner. #Denver7
You can see the play below:
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Phillip Lindsay gets tossed for diving into pile late and throwing a punch (via @NFLFootballOps) https://t.co/npm9F1hsjM
As Lindsay Jones of The Athletic noted after he was given the boot, the process for determining ejections in NFL games has changed:
Lindsay Jones @bylindsayhjones
With two players ejected already today for post-play shenanigans, worth revisiting what @alriveron told @TheAthleticNFL earlier this month about the process: https://t.co/n7DajTF3Yg
Lindsay, 24, has been battling with fellow rookie Royce Freeman for touches in Denver's backfield this season. Coming into Sunday, Lindsay had rushed 29 times for 178 yards and added three receptions for 35 yards and a score.
His ejection is a blow for a Denver offense that came into Sunday leaning heavily on its rushing attack, averaging 157 yards on the ground per contest. While Lindsay was averaging 6.1 yards per carry after two games, Freeman was posting a more modest 4.3 yards per carry.
Freeman did rush for a touchdown after Lindsay was ejected, however, for fantasy players monitoring the backfield. Devontae Booker is also an option in the backfield for Denver against Baltimore with Lindsay out of the game.
The Record-Setter for Mahomes 🎥