Serena Williams Performs Beyonce's 'Sorry' on 'Lip Sync Battle' TV Show

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2018

Tennis star Serena Williams speaks at the Shop.org conference Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Serena Williams ain't sorry. 

TMZ Sports obtained video of Williams at a taping for an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle, where she performed Beyonce's "Sorry" and showed off some hip-popping dance moves.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner seemed completely in her element and may have been using the performance as one giant subtweet to the USTA. Williams has kept a relatively low profile since her controversial loss to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 U.S. Open final.

The match ground almost to a halt because of a dispute between Williams and umpire Carlos Ramos, who docked Williams a point and a game for what he deemed were behavior infractions. 

"Sorry," of course, is perhaps the most notable song from the Beyonce classic Lemonade. It gave us "Becky with the good hair" and a whole lot of cheating men being told "boy bye" in 2016. The music video also featured an appearance from Serena.

Message to Alexis Ohanian: Serena knows the words to "Sorry." Do yourself a favor and never pull a Jay-Z—we have a feeling it won't end well. 

Ramos should probably keep his head out of any Beyhives for the foreseeable future too, to be honest. 

Related

    Naomi Osaka beaten by Karolina Pliskova in Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Naomi Osaka beaten by Karolina Pliskova in Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Laver Cup: Kevin Anderson gains revenge over Novak Djokovic

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Laver Cup: Kevin Anderson gains revenge over Novak Djokovic

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Novak Djokovic accidentally hits Laver Cup doubles partner Roger Federer with ball – video

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Novak Djokovic accidentally hits Laver Cup doubles partner Roger Federer with ball – video

    the Guardian
    via the Guardian

    Andy Murray will end season early to focus on fitness for Australian Open

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Andy Murray will end season early to focus on fitness for Australian Open

    Kevin Mitchell
    via the Guardian