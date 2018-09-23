Serena Williams Performs Beyonce's 'Sorry' on 'Lip Sync Battle' TV Show

John Locher/Associated Press

Serena Williams ain't sorry.

TMZ Sports obtained video of Williams at a taping for an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle, where she performed Beyonce's "Sorry" and showed off some hip-popping dance moves.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner seemed completely in her element and may have been using the performance as one giant subtweet to the USTA. Williams has kept a relatively low profile since her controversial loss to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 U.S. Open final.

The match ground almost to a halt because of a dispute between Williams and umpire Carlos Ramos, who docked Williams a point and a game for what he deemed were behavior infractions.

"Sorry," of course, is perhaps the most notable song from the Beyonce classic Lemonade. It gave us "Becky with the good hair" and a whole lot of cheating men being told "boy bye" in 2016. The music video also featured an appearance from Serena.

Message to Alexis Ohanian: Serena knows the words to "Sorry." Do yourself a favor and never pull a Jay-Z—we have a feeling it won't end well.

Ramos should probably keep his head out of any Beyhives for the foreseeable future too, to be honest.