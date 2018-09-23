Report: NFL Deferring to Local Police on LeSean McCoy Allegations

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

The NFL has not begun an investigation into allegations Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy hired someone to assault his ex-girlfriend because it does not want to hinder the local police investigation into the matter.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the NFL "has decided to defer to local authorities" in the matter. The league could conduct its own investigation after the criminal matter is solved.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.