Super Show-Down Build Continues and Preview for September 24 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre may team with Braun Strowman to battle The Shield in one of the marquee bouts of the Super Show-Down special on October 6 but before they make the long trip to Australia, they will be faced with the unenviable task of retaining their Raw Tag Team Championships on Monday's USA Network broadcast against The Revival.

That match headlines a show that will continue the build to Super Show-Down and the war of attrition between Ziggler, McIntyre, Strowman, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, but also features a one-on-one showdown between two of the six women involved in a Super Show-Down six-woman tag team bout and the long-awaited (?) battle between Bobby Lashley and Elias.

Rumor

Credit: WWE.com

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com) reports Alexa Bliss is suffering from numbness in her arm, limiting her availability in a full-blown wrestling match.

Last week's episode of Raw saw the return of Nia Jax and the resumption of her feud with Bliss. While that may be the direction WWE Creative is headed with the women, it may be a few weeks before fans witness the in-ring return of Little Miss Bliss, who has been at the forefront of the women's division on the flagship show.

Preview

Credit: WWE.com

The Revival's Shot at Revenge

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have not had the success they foresaw for themselves when they made the leap to the main roster, something that can be attributed to untimely injuries and lackluster booking. When they finally received their Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity on September 3 against The B Team, all signs pointed to The Top Guys winning their first titles on the main roster and beginning the journey to greatness so many expected for them.

That is, until Ziggler and McIntyre blindsided them backstage, left them lying in a heap and stole their championship match against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

Ziggler and McIntyre would go on to win the titles that night and embark on a run that saw them successfully defend against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at Hell in a Cell in what was easily one of WWE's best matches of 2018.

Monday night, Dawson and Wilder return to action, seeking revenge and the titles that have eluded to this point in their careers.

Expect a passionate, fiery tandem that channels that tag team chemistry they learned watching greats like Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard in an attempt to slow the momentum of Ziggler and McIntyre.

While a championship victory is unlikely in a straight tag match given just how red-hot the current champions are, do not count out involvement from The Shield, whose war with them and Strowman remains the most prominent storyline on Monday nights. If Rollins, Ambrose and Roman Reigns make their presences felt Monday night, all bets are off and the potential for a title change is high.

Credit: WWE.com

Bobby Lashley Looks to Silence The Sinister Songster

Bobby Lashley and Elias have been embroiled in a rivalry of late that lost some steam for a few weeks before reigniting on the September 17 broadcast. Monday night, they will finally meet in singles competition, just days before the former collegiate athlete teams with John Cena to face Elias and Kevin Owens at Super Show-Down.

The key to the match will be the potential interference from Owens and what, if any, effect Lashley's new manager Lio Rush has on the match.

Owens has been more dangerous than ever since his abrupt quitting/return to Raw. Will Rush feel his wrath at ringside, potentially providing a distraction that costs Lashley a much-needed victory over the cunning Elias or will Rush prove elusive, frustrating the heels and allowing his charge to score another impressive win?

Credit: WWE.com

Brie Bella and Ruby Riott Write Latest Chapter in Feud

Brie Bella recently suffered a high-profile defeat at Hell in a Cell as she and husband Daniel Bryan teamed in a loss to The Miz and Maryse. In the midst of that ongoing program, she was also engaged with sister Nikki in a program with The Riott Squad on Monday nights.

While the Bella Twins have been successful to this point, Brie will be tested Monday night as she battles Ruby Riott in singles competition.

Just 12 days before Super Show-Down, where she will team with Nikki and Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey to battle The Riott Squad in a high-profile Six-Woman Tag Team match, can Brie get back to her winning ways and score a relative upset over Riott?

If The Riott Squad was to steal a win from the wildly popular Bellas, this would be it.