Earl Thomas Trade Rumors: Cowboys Look to Restart Discussions with Seahawks

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 10: Safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks on the sideline with a Gatorade Towel wrapped around his head during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 10, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Seahawks 30 to 24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks had trade talks regarding star safety Earl Thomas, though no deal was agreed upon. With the two teams facing off Sunday, it's possible those talks could resume.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com: "While the two sides have not spoken since before Thomas reported to the Seahawks to begin the season, there are several people inside the Cowboys organization who hope Sunday's game will serve as the impetus to begin conversations again. The Dallas contingent arrived in Seattle with open ears about that possibility."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

