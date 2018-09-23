Earl Thomas Trade Rumors: Cowboys Look to Restart Discussions with Seahawks

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks had trade talks regarding star safety Earl Thomas, though no deal was agreed upon. With the two teams facing off Sunday, it's possible those talks could resume.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com: "While the two sides have not spoken since before Thomas reported to the Seahawks to begin the season, there are several people inside the Cowboys organization who hope Sunday's game will serve as the impetus to begin conversations again. The Dallas contingent arrived in Seattle with open ears about that possibility."

