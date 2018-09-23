Tiger Woods Odds, Tee Time, Live Stream, TV Info for Tour Championship Round 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is on the cusp of ending his 2018 PGA Tour on a high note and leads the Tour Championship by three shots—12 under par overall—heading into Sunday's fourth and final round in Atlanta, Georgia.

It's the first time in five years that Woods has topped a leaderboard after 54 holes, and the timing couldn't be better as he looks to capitalise on an impressive 2018 as a wild card for the United States' Ryder Cup team.

That will be the last PGA event of Woods' campaign, but he has the chance to beat second-place Rory McIlroy to the last individual accolade that's on offer before the team event begins in France on Friday.

Matt Eppers of USA Today reported Woods and McIlroy will be the final tee time out on Sunday and are schedule to begin at 2:05 p.m. ET (7:05 p.m. BST).

Read on for a preview of Woods' final day as he goes in search of what would be his first PGA circuit triumph since 2013, complete with the latest tournament odds and live-stream information.

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), PGA Tour Live, NBC Sports Live (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

UK TV Info: Sky Sports Golf (5 p.m. - 11 p.m. BST)

U.S. TV info: Golf Channel (Noon - 1:30 p.m. ET), NBC (1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET)

Tour Championship Title Odds

Tiger Woods: 4-7

Rory McIlroy: 4-1

Justin Rose: 4-1

Jon Rahm: 55-1

Kyle Stanley: 100-1

Tony Finau: 160-1

Billy Horschel: 175-1

Paul Casey: 200-1

Dustin Johnson: 200-1

Justin Thomas: 250-1

All odds are provided by Oddschecker.com.

Preview

A prolific run of six birdies across his first seven holes on Saturday put Woods on course to match his Day 1 score of 65 at East Lake Golf Club, and it seems as though a big fall is required for him to falter on Sunday.

In fact, Billy Horschel is the only other player in the leaderboard's current top 10 to have carded a round of 65 or lower, something which Woods has done twice this weekend as he appears to have found his rhythm:

It's seems a long time coming for the steadily improving great, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in 2017 but is now reaping the benefits and is ready to end his five-year wait for a title, per BBC Sport.

He said: "This whole season has been pretty remarkable considering where I have come from. I've got a three-shot lead. I've got a bunch of guys behind me that have been playing well and are playing well, and we'll see what happens."

That sense of pressure from one's peers is essential, but Woods has also attracted widespread attention off the course after he soared ahead of McIlroy in Atlanta:

Justin Rose is level with McIlroy on nine under after three rounds, but Kyle Stanley and Jon Rahm are a further three shots below them, on six under, meaning it looks like a three-horse race ahead of Day 4.

The odds are firmly in Woods' favour if his previous conversion ratio from this kind of position is anything to go by, however:

The 42-year-old hasn't enjoyed this kind of pressure in half a decade, the spotlight of being the best and a sensation he's likely missed after several years in the doldrums.

His physical performance in Georgia so far this weekend has been almost flawless, but we'll see on Sunday whether Woods' mental fortitude still has what it takes to see him across the line.