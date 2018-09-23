Ranking WWE's Most Memorable Moments Outside of the US Ahead of Super Show-Down

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Usually, when something narratively consequential happens in WWE, it happens in the United States. There are lots of practical reasons for this: WWE is an American company, its audience has its highest concentration in the United States and the time zones make it easy to schedule on Raw, SmackDown or pay-per-view.

In rare instances, story-altering events occur abroad. Sometimes, it's to garner a specific crowd reaction, especially for a hometown hero. Other times, it's to switch a title without turning it into a full-blown storyline. And occasionally, it's a matter of convenience and timing. If a contract runs out or a performer gets injured, WWE could decide to shift gears rather than complicate its losses.

As we get ready for the Super Show-Down in Melbourne in October 6, here are the most prominent times that WWE has booked a major story twist outside America's borders. Two of them are from the past three years, and no doubt there will be more in the coming years as WWE seeks to expand globally.

An important note: The Montreal Screwjob is not on this list. It's been talked about to death, and Canada has been the site of many notable WWE moments. This slideshow is for the rarer instances, when WWE traveled overseas and put on a show halfway around the world.