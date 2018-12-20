Report: 2B Daniel Murphy, Rockies Agree on 2-Year, $24M Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract with second baseman Daniel Murphy, reported Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports on Thursday.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the deal.

This marks his third team since the start of the 2018 season. Murphy started the year as part of a Washington Nationals club that had World Series aspirations, but as their season fell apart, he was dealt to Chicago in August with free agency looming.

Overall, the 33-year-old hit .299 with 12 home runs, 15 doubles and 42 RBI in 91 games between Washington and Chicago.

With National League MVP candidate Javier Baez, former World Series MVP Ben Zobrist and Addison Russell already on the roster, the Cubs didn't need to make the deal for Murphy. However, they jumped at the chance to add depth in chase of their second championship in three years.

Murphy's career really took off after he signed with the Nationals after the 2015 season. He hit .329 with 54 dingers and 226 RBI in two-plus seasons in the nation's capital, making two All-Star teams, winning two Silver Sluggers and finishing runner-up in the 2016 NL MVP voting.

Now, Colorado is hoping he can continue to produce as he ages.

Murphy might serve as a replacement for second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who remains unsigned in free agency. MLB.com's Thomas Harding reported, however, Colorado viewed Murphy as a solution at first base.

In that case, Andrew Simon of MLB.com highlighted how Murphy would be a big upgrade:

According to Harding, the Rockies will likely move Ian Desmond, their everyday first baseman in 2018, to the outfield, with Ryan McMahon taking over at second base.

Murphy's track record speaks for itself. The 6'1", 221-pound infielder has become one of the top hitters in baseball in recent seasons. While this past season may not have lived up to the lofty standards he created in Washington, he still proved to be a reliable bat.