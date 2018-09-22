NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap 'Nudged' Nikola Jokic into 'Alpha-Dog Position'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets are Nikola Jokic's team now.

According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, Nuggets power forward Paul Millsap had a "late-season heart-to-heart" with Jokic where he "nudged" the center "into undisputed alpha-dog position."

One of the NBA's most versatile talents, Jokic has experienced a rapid rise since he debuted in 2015.

In 75 games a season ago, the 2014 second-round pick averaged 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three. The only other player to log at least 18 points, 10 boards and six dimes a night last season was Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, according to Basketball Reference.

Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Right Arrow Icon

Thanks to that brilliant across-the-board production, Jokic earned a five-year, $147 million max contract extension in July that cemented him as the face of the franchise.

He has also garnered a place among the NBA's elite in advance of the 2018-19 season. ESPN ranked Jokic as the league's 12th-best player, while Sports Illustrated placed him 18th.

Operating in tandem with Millsap, Jokic will look to push the Nuggets over the hump and into the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.