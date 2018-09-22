Jermell Charlo Wants to Fight Floyd Mayweather in Tune-Up for Manny Pacquiao

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 14: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends the New York Liberty vs the Los Angeles Sparks WNBA basketball game at Staples Center on August 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Jermell Charlo is ready to trade punches with Floyd Mayweather Jr. if Money wants a tune-up fight in advance of his rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

"I'd definitely take that tune-up fight with Floyd," Charlo told TMZ Sports. "You know, Floyd ain't never took an easy fight never in his career. So I'm pretty much one of the names on the table. If you want a tune-up fight, I'm definitely going to ruin that for Pacquiao."

However, Charlo (31-0, 15 KOs) ceded he doesn't see a fight materializing since he's in his prime and Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) is pseudo-retired at 41 years old.

"I don't think that's an option for Floyd, just because of the stud that I am in the ring," he said. "If he want that challenge, I'm definitely here to accept it. ...He ain't scared, but he ain't gonna step in there with no savage like myself."

ESPN.com's Dan Rafael reported Wednesday that Mayweather's camp is seeking a tune-up opportunity in Japan before he clashes with Pacquiao in December.

"I know everybody heard about the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, but before the Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch, I will be back in Tokyo for a huge boxing event," Mayweather told TMZ. "Stay tuned."

