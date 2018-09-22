Besiktas Reportedly Make Chelsea's Olivier Giroud Their Top Transfer Target

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Olivier Giroud of Chelsea celebrates during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge on September 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Besiktas have reportedly made Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud their primary transfer target.

The France forward signed for the Blues in January 2018 but only penned an 18-month contract at Stamford Bridge. It means he is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with teams from overseas from 2019 with a view to a possible free transfer at the end of the campaign.

According to Fanatik (h/t Goal Turkey, via Patrick Boyland of the MailOnline), the Turkish side are ready to make their move for the striker as they remain in the market for forward reinforcements after losing Cenk Tosun to Everton in the January window.

   

