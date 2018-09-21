Tyler Ulis, Warriors Reportedly Agree to Exhibit 10 Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are signing former Phoenix Suns point guard Tyler Ulis to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to a Friday report by The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

A second-round pick in 2016, Ulis spent the first two years of his NBA career in Phoenix before the team waived him in June.

As a sophomore at Kentucky, Ulis proved to be a solid all-around player. He averaged 17.3 points, 7.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

However, the 22-year-old hasn't been able to build on that success as a pro.

In two seasons in the desert, the 5'10", 160-pound guard averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 21.1 minutes per game. Perhaps more notably, he has shot just 40.3 percent from the floor and 28 percent from beyond the arc.

Ulis saw an increase in playing time during his second season. He made 43 starts in 71 appearances, averaging 23.4 minutes.

For those unfamiliar with Exhibit 10 contracts, collective bargaining agreement expert Larry Coon explains (h/t NBC Sports' Drew Shiller): "An Exhibit 10 bonus can pay the player from $5,000 to $50,000 if the player is waived by his NBA team, signs with the G League, is assigned to the NBA team's G League affiliate and stays there at least 60 days."

Adding Ulis gives Golden State additional backcourt depth. While two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and four-time All-Star Klay Thompson hold down the starting spots, the Warriors set out to add to their bench to provide insurance in the event of injury (and to give their starters a rest when needed).

Golden State drafted shooting guard Jacob Evans out of the University of Cincinnati in the first round of June's draft. Now, the Warriors have added another young option to take a look at during camp and perhaps beyond.