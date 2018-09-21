Johnny Manziel Struggles, Throws Pick in Alouettes' Blowout Loss to Winnipeg

Johnny Manziel Struggles, Throws Pick in Alouettes' Blowout Loss to WinnipegSeptember 22, 2018
The Montreal Alouettes fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 31-14 at Investors Group Field on Friday night as Johnny Manziel made his first start since suffering a concussion in mid-August.
Manziel, who drew the start over Antonio Pipkin, finished 18-of-25 passing for 212 yards and one interception and found it hard to find a rhythm in the face of constant pressure from Winnipeg's front.
The Blue Bombers (6-7) racked up five sacks against an overwhelmed Alouettes offensive line, and Craig Roh picked up three as he relished the opportunity to send Manziel tumbling to the turf:
TSN @TSN_Sports
Craig Roh (@craigroh) has a little extra fun sacking #JohnnyManziel 😂 #CFLGameDay https://t.co/Ho93xYYv4f
With big gains through the air largely elusive, Montreal had to get creative in pursuit of a comeback after falling behind 21-6.
In the third quarter, that meant running a jet sweep throwback to Manziel for a 22-yard pickup:
TSN @TSN_Sports
#JohnnyManziel and the @MTLAlouettes do a little bit of trickery on offence. #CFLGameDay https://t.co/fdTYspFfPd
Five players later, Pipkin came in and plunged into the end zone to help cut the deficit to single digits:
CFL on TSN @CFLonTSN
Antonio Pipkin (@T_Pip2) gets into the end zone to get @MTLAlouettes back into the game. #CFLGameDay https://t.co/y2dRM1gEl1
However, the fireworks stopped there.
Although Manziel and the Alouettes had a couple chances to knot the proceedings at 21, they couldn't generate the traction necessary to sustain a drive down the stretch.
Now 3-10, the Alouettes will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they return to the field Sept. 30 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
