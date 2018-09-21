Johnny Manziel Struggles, Throws Pick in Alouettes' Blowout Loss to Winnipeg

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Montreal Alouettes fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 31-14 at Investors Group Field on Friday night as Johnny Manziel made his first start since suffering a concussion in mid-August.

Manziel, who drew the start over Antonio Pipkin, finished 18-of-25 passing for 212 yards and one interception and found it hard to find a rhythm in the face of constant pressure from Winnipeg's front.

The Blue Bombers (6-7) racked up five sacks against an overwhelmed Alouettes offensive line, and Craig Roh picked up three as he relished the opportunity to send Manziel tumbling to the turf:

With big gains through the air largely elusive, Montreal had to get creative in pursuit of a comeback after falling behind 21-6.

In the third quarter, that meant running a jet sweep throwback to Manziel for a 22-yard pickup:

Five players later, Pipkin came in and plunged into the end zone to help cut the deficit to single digits:

However, the fireworks stopped there.

Although Manziel and the Alouettes had a couple chances to knot the proceedings at 21, they couldn't generate the traction necessary to sustain a drive down the stretch.

Now 3-10, the Alouettes will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they return to the field Sept. 30 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.