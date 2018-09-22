The 15 Greatest Moments in Matt Hardy's Legendary WWE Career

0 of 15

Credit: WWE.com

The Hardy Boyz are all but guaranteed to end up in the WWE Hall of Fame, but it looks like Matt Hardy may already qualify for admission after seemingly retiring on September 15.

Hardy posted a video to his personal YouTube channel after wrestling at a WWE live event talking about how he had likely worked his final match.

He has been working with WWE on a possible backstage role, but it's still sad to think we might never see Matt and Jeff compete as a tag team again.

As someone who started his own backyard wrestling promotion a teenager, Hardy has spent most his life dedicated to professional wrestling, and he has earned the respect of fans around the world.

This article will look back at the top 15 moments in his legendary WWE career.