Tom Brady on Josh Gordon Relationship: 'Working at It Every Day'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady discussed his developing relationship with newly acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon on Friday.

"Look, he's been here for a few days, so we're working at it every day, and every day you try to make improvements," Brady said, according to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss.

Brady, who added that Gordon is "really eager to get in there and learn everything," cautioned Gordon may not play a particularly big role if he's active Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

"It's up to the coaches to decide those things," Brady said. "You could limit the number of plays and try to do that, and I think we've done that plenty of times. That's any time you get new players, that's what you try to do."

Gordon is officially questionable for Week 3 with a hamstring injury.

The latest Patriots reclamation project, Gordon was traded by the Cleveland Browns on Monday following a turbulent tenure that included two years out of football because of substance abuse suspensions.

Gordon returned to the field for five games last season and was active for Cleveland's Week 1 tie with Pittsburgh before the Browns deactivated him in Week 2, citing a breaking point in their relationship.

At his peak, though, Gordon was a game-changing boundary receiver. That much was evident in 2013 when he caught 87 passes for a league-leading 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.

If the Patriots can extract even a fraction of that production from the 27-year-old, he could change the complexion of their receiving corps in short order.