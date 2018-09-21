Ramon Foster: Steelers' Early-Season Drama 'Has to Die'

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Ramon Foster is over the drama that has enveloped the Pittsburgh Steelers through the first two weeks of the regular season.

"It has to die," the offensive guard said Friday, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "It will die out. We respond accordingly to what we need to do, and that's winning games."

Although the season is only two games old, the Steelers have encountered their fair share of frustrations. Not only is running back Le'Veon Bell still holding out in a contract year after the sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal but wide receiver Antonio Brown also missed work Monday and was disciplined by head coach Mike Tomlin.

Compounding matters is the fact that the Steelers have yet to register a win following a Week 1 tie with the Cleveland Browns and a Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that saw the defense cough up 42 points to Patrick Mahomes and Co.

"We're good," Foster added. "It brings us tighter. It's talking points for those who have nothing to talk about that keeps the story going. We'll be better. We'll be absolutely great from it. Give it time."

The Steelers will look to enter the win column Monday night when they travel to Raymond James Stadium for a showdown with the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pittsburgh is currently listed as a two-point road favorite, according to OddsShark.