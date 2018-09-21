Joel Embiid: Deandre Ayton's 'About to Get His Ass Kicked'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2018

TARRYTOWN, NY - AUGUST 12: DeAndre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during the 2018 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 12, 2018 at the Madison Square Garden Training Facility in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

While Phoenix Suns fans are excited about Deandre Ayton as a potential franchise cornerstone, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid believes the No. 1 overall pick may have a tough time transitioning to the NBA

"He's about to get his ass kicked this year," Embiid said on ESPN's The Jump on Friday, h/t ESPN.com.

This isn't the first time Embiid has had harsh words for Ayton, either. As the 7'1", 250-pound former Arizona Wildcats star drew comparisons to the 7'0", 250-pound NBA All-Star on draft night, Embiid took to Twitter to point out one major difference in the big men's games:

That would just be the beginning of this rivalry. Later in the summer, Ayton drew himself dunking on Embiid on a sketch card.

And while Embiid has been critical of his fellow center early on, he acknowledged on The Jump that Ayton has the potential to be a very good player in the NBA, as long as he puts in the work:

"He's going to be good. But when you talk about 'He looks like Joel Embiid,' I play on both sides of the court. I think I'm a good offensive player, good defensive player. I do it on both ends of the floor. I watched him play and he's got a lot of work to do. But he's got a lot of potential. He's going to be really good."

Embiid, of course, never shies away from an opportunity to smack talk. When healthy, the 24-year-old is one of the best and most versatile players in the league. He is coming off his first All-Star selection and helped the Sixers snap a five-year playoff drought. 

And while Embiid has established himself as an All-Star, Phoenix star Devin Booker took notice of the words directed at his new teammate:

The expectations for Ayton are high after being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in June—but Embiid refuses to buy into the hype until the first-year center proves himself as a pro.

The Suns and Sixers will meet twice during the regular season, Nov. 19 at Philadelphia and Jan. 2 in Phoenix.

Related

    Markelle Fultz Ready to Break Out

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Markelle Fultz Ready to Break Out

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Butler May Hold Out from Camp If He Isn't Traded

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Butler May Hold Out from Camp If He Isn't Traded

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Zhaire Smith Cleared for Full Weight Bearing

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Zhaire Smith Cleared for Full Weight Bearing

    Keith Pompey
    via http://www2.philly.com

    DSJ Will Not Be in 2019 Dunk Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DSJ Will Not Be in 2019 Dunk Contest

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report