Report: Jimmy Butler May Not Report to Timberwolves Training Camp Without Trade

Jimmy Butler could reportedly be a no-show when the Minnesota Timberwolves open training camp on Sept. 25.

According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, "there remains a real possibility that he will not report to training camp next week if a trade has not been consummated."

Butler requested a trade following a meeting with head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

At the same time, Butler informed the Timberwolves he has three preferred destinations, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski: the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

On Friday, Wojnarowski reported teams who have called the Timberwolves about a possible deal for Butler "are getting their inquiries rebuffed" and have learned the team does not intend to trade him.

However, Wojnarwoski noted it's not a sure bet Butler won't be traded since owner Glen Taylor "has become fully engaged in the decision-making process on a potential Butler trade and is far more open to the idea of orchestrating a deal than president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau and GM Scott Layden."

Butler, a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, is in the final year of his contract and is reportedly eyeing a five-year, $190 million deal if he is moved to one of the clubs he has highlighted as a fit.