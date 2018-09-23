Report: Baker Mayfield to Be Named Browns' Starting QB over Tyrod Taylor

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The future is now in Cleveland.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Baker Mayfield will be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback for their Week 4 clash with the Oakland Raiders. Per Cabot, head coach Hue Jackson will meet with the quarterbacks and the team to inform them of the decision before going public.

Mayfield made his first NFL appearance Thursday in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor (concussion). The Oklahoma product entered Cleveland's 21-17 Week 3 win over the New York Jets in the second quarter and led four scoring drives, with the Browns outscoring the Jets 21-3 after he took over.

Mayfield finished his debut 17-of-23 for 201 yards with a 100.1 passer rating.

"He was so ready for this moment, and he grabbed it by the horns," wide receiver Jarvis Landry said after the win, according to the Associated Press' Tom Withers. "... He's really special."

Despite Mayfield's stellar opening act, Jackson was hesitant to commit to the rookie in the aftermath of Cleveland's first win in 635 days.

"Yeah, I think until I'm able to talk to the players will I officially say where I am with that," Jackson said Friday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "I've given the players the weekend off obviously, so I'm going to take my time because I have some time, and I'm going to get an opportunity to meet with them here Monday morning and kind of go from there."



With the uncertainty cleared up, the Browns should head into Mayfield's first start bursting with confidence after the 23-year-old gunslinger instantly changed the offense's complexion.