Julius Peppers Starts Fund for Hurricane Florence Relief

David Goldman/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers pledged $100,000 to support recovery efforts following Hurricane Florence, which has caused more than 40 deaths and widespread flooding on the Atlantic coast.

The Panthers announced Friday that Peppers is teaming with the Foundation For The Carolinas to create the Julius Peppers Hurricane Relief Fund starting with his initial donation. He posted a message on Twitter urging others to help the cause:

On Thursday, Dennis Romero of NBC News reported 41 deaths have been attributed to the storm and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said it caused an estimated $1.2 billion in damage to the state.

The storm's impact continues even though it's moved out of the southeastern United States.

Officials in the Carolinas urged residents to remain aware with the potential for more flooding throughout the weekend as rivers continue to overflow their banks, per Nicole Chavez of CNN.

Despite the lingering storm-related concerns, the Panthers are still scheduled to play a home game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.