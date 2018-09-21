Report: NBA Encourages Teams to Hire Women, Improve Harassment Reporting in Memo

Report: NBA Encourages Teams to Hire Women, Improve Harassment Reporting in MemoSeptember 21, 2018
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly sent a memo to all 30 teams "strongly" suggesting workplace reforms, highlighted by increasing the number of women hired by the organizations and improvements to how harassment allegations are handled.
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Silver's letter and provided further details about his requests to the league's front-office executives:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
In memo, Commissioner Silver also writes to teams: evaluate all executives on efforts to eliminate harassment; conduct anonymous workplace surveys; provide consistent discipline when misconduct is substantiated. https://t.co/7TtwQy5Ton
