Report: NBA Encourages Teams to Hire Women, Improve Harassment Reporting in Memo

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly sent a memo to all 30 teams "strongly" suggesting workplace reforms, highlighted by increasing the number of women hired by the organizations and improvements to how harassment allegations are handled.

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Silver's letter and provided further details about his requests to the league's front-office executives:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

