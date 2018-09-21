Lawyer Says NFL Hasn't Spoken to Delicia Cordon About LeSean McCoy Allegations

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, addressed the media Friday regarding her allegations that McCoy was behind a July home invasion during which she was attacked.

According to Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated, Cordon's attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, said the NFL has given no indication that it is investigating the situation and is yet to reach out to Cordon.

Per ESPN's Mike Rodak, Cordon is "certain" McCoy had something to do with the home invasion, and in her civil lawsuit against McCoy, it is alleged that the assailant "indicated [to Cordon] that he knew McCoy."

Cordon added that her attacker stole jewelry that McCoy had previously asked her to return.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that while police are investigating the situation, they have yet to "uncover anything incriminating" regarding McCoy.

Schefter also reported that the incident is "under active review" by the NFL.

The 30-year-old McCoy is in the midst of his fourth season with the Buffalo Bills after spending the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCoy is dealing with damaged rib cartilage, and the six-time Pro Bowler is questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.