Theo Walcott Says He 'Fell out of Love with Football' at Arsenal

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Everton forward Theo Walcott has said he "fell out of love with football" towards the end of his time at former club Arsenal.

Walcott left the Gunners in January 2018, bringing an end to 12 years with the north London club, having fallen down the pecking order under former manager Arsene Wenger.

Speaking about that time in his career ahead of the Toffees' match against Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League, the England international said that while he loved his time at the Emirates Stadium, there were some tough times towards the end of his stint with the Gunners, per Sky Sports:

"I'm not going to lie, I fell out of love with football for a little bit. Because I had some good performances, but then just didn't get the chance to play on.

"Scoring over 100 goals for Arsenal is a great achievement for me personally, and then just the last year-and-a-half was tough, I can't lie. It was really tough, not being able to get into the team, being in and out.

"I just felt I wanted to get the excitement of football again. I didn't feel like it was going to be at Arsenal then."

Walcott moved to Everton for a fee in the region of £20 million and has had a positive impact for the Toffees so far. He was bright on the right flank last season, and this season he's already netted twice for the team in the Premier League.

While the former Southampton man divided opinion during his time at the Emirates, it's difficult to argue with his goalscoring record, especially given he would often play from one of the wide positions.

Tifo Football broke down how influential he was in front of goal for the north London club:

For Walcott and Arsenal, it felt like the right time for a change, and the forward has gone from being a peripheral figure to a key player at Goodison Park.

Although his decision-making and injury record remain sketchy, Walcott can still be a major threat. From the right wing, his speed still scares defenders, and he's still dependable when he does get on the end of chances inside the area.

James Benge of the Evening Standard commented on how lively Walcott has looked in a blue shirt:

Everton supporters will hope he's among the goals on Sunday against his former club, as they will be seeking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to West Ham United last weekend. However, the Toffees haven't won at Arsenal since 1996.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have won four matches in a row in all competitions and, if they can nullify the threat of their former winger, will feel confident of extending that run against Everton.