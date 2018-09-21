Jurgen Klopp Says 'No Problem' with Mohamed Salah Despite Lack of Goals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah amid his mini goal drought, saying it is "completely normal" for even the best attacking players to struggle at times. 

The Egypt international scored 44 goals in all competitions for the Reds last term, but he has only two in six so far in 2018-19 and has not found the net in his last three appearances.

Per Glenn Price of ESPN FC, Klopp said he has no concerns about his star forward and praised Salah for his defensive work recently:

"On the defensive side, the last two games he was outstanding. It is completely normal there are times when an offensive player does not score. Finishing is something you can never take for granted. I never do that—only supporters can do that. We want him to score as often as possible. It's really no problem. But with Mo, everything is fine."

Even without Salah at his best Klopp's Liverpool have begun the 2018-19 season with six wins on the bounce.

Their most recent victory was against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, when Roberto Firmino netted a last-minute winner to seal a 3-2 victory.

The Reds are back in Premier League action against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday. In the corresponding fixture last season Salah netted twice in a 3-0 victory.

As a result of his heroics in 2017-18, the 26-year-old is among the finalists for the 2018 Best FIFA Men's Player award:

The winner will be decided on Monday at a ceremony in London. Should Salah win he will be the first Liverpool player ever to win the FIFA gong in any of its guises.

