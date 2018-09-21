Jose Mourinho Praises Diogo Dalot but Says Defender Won't Face Wolves

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2018

TOPSHOT - Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho applauds supporters after the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Young Boys and Manchester United at The Stade de Suisse in Bern on September 19, 2018. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he is pleased with the development of Diogo Dalot following his debut for the club on Wednesday. 

The teenager started for the first time for the Red Devils in the 3-0 win over Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League, showcasing the ability that prompted the club to spend £19 million to land him from Porto ahead of the campaign.

Per Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, at his press conference on Friday the United boss was full of praise for the youngster, although said he wouldn't be starting against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday:

"I want him, in this process of adaptation, to play totally fresh, so he's not playing tomorrow. He plays Tuesday again [against Derby County in the League Cup].

"Playing for Manchester United is difficult enough for a kid of 19-years-old, coming from another country and after an important injury and surgery. He doesn't need to face more difficulties. It was a difficult pitch, he recovered totally and on Tuesday he will play again.

"But he showed for the ones that don't know him very well that he is not a player to be here just on formation, is a player to be here [to fight for] positions—he's a very good player."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Krzysztof Piatek Ignoring Barca Rumours for Now

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Krzysztof Piatek Ignoring Barca Rumours for Now

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Dalot Won't Play vs. Wolves, Kept Fresh for League Cup

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Dalot Won't Play vs. Wolves, Kept Fresh for League Cup

    via men

    Why Man Utd Won't Sign Roma Transfer Guru Monchi

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Why Man Utd Won't Sign Roma Transfer Guru Monchi

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Pereira Enjoying Chance to Shine in UCL

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Pereira Enjoying Chance to Shine in UCL

    Getty
    via Goal