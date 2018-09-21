Jose Mourinho Praises Diogo Dalot but Says Defender Won't Face Wolves

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he is pleased with the development of Diogo Dalot following his debut for the club on Wednesday.

The teenager started for the first time for the Red Devils in the 3-0 win over Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League, showcasing the ability that prompted the club to spend £19 million to land him from Porto ahead of the campaign.

Per Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, at his press conference on Friday the United boss was full of praise for the youngster, although said he wouldn't be starting against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday:

"I want him, in this process of adaptation, to play totally fresh, so he's not playing tomorrow. He plays Tuesday again [against Derby County in the League Cup].

"Playing for Manchester United is difficult enough for a kid of 19-years-old, coming from another country and after an important injury and surgery. He doesn't need to face more difficulties. It was a difficult pitch, he recovered totally and on Tuesday he will play again.

"But he showed for the ones that don't know him very well that he is not a player to be here just on formation, is a player to be here [to fight for] positions—he's a very good player."

