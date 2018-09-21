Report: Ernesto Valverde Faces Uncertain Future at Barcelona

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 18: Ernesto Valverde Tejedor of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona v PSV at the Camp Nou on September 18, 2018 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by Edwin van Zandvoort/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona and manager Ernesto Valverde reportedly have yet to enter into negotiations over a contract extension despite the fact the Spaniard's deal is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

According to Marca's Luis F. Rojo, Valverde has a one-year extension option in his contract that would seem like the obvious solution given that Barca continue to impress on the pitch.

But the relationship between the manager and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu was "damaged" after the latter's criticism of Barca's UEFA Champions League exit last season and Valverde's lack of input in the summer's transfer dealings.

Valverde succeeded Luis Enrique as Barcelona manager in May 2017 and, on the face of it, could hardly be in a stronger position after a season in charge.

He masterminded a domestic double triumph in 2017-18 and has overseen four wins from four in 2018-19 as Barca have begun their La Liga title defence.

The only blotch on his record so far at the Camp Nou is Barcelona's quarter-final exit at the hands of Roma in the Champions League back in April.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 15: Josep Maria Bartomeu attends a press presentation as Barcelona FC and Beko announce a sponsorship agreement, atCamp Nou Auditori 1899 on February 15, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. Football Club Barcelona and Turkish company Be
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

The Catalan giants looked nailed on for a first semi-final berth in three years when they beat the Serie A outfit 4-1 in the opening leg at home. 

But a 3-0 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico ended their Champions League dreams for another season.

Following that disappointment, Bartomeu hinted that Valverde's job could be on the line, per TV3 (h/t Football Italia).

Per Rojo, those comments opened a "wound" between manager and president, and Valverde was then ignored in the transfer market as Paulinho was shipped out, Malcom brought in and no new left-back was signed.

And a lack of progress in extending Valverde's contract indicates all is not well in the Barcelona hierarchy. 

