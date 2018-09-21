Manchester United Mentally Stronger After Run of Wins, Says Paul Pogba

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United's run of three wins on the bounce has made for a happier and mentally stronger squad, according to Paul Pogba.

The France international netted twice as United beat Young Boys 3-0 in their 2018-19 UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday, and he said the side is now in a good position after a poor start to the season, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"Obviously when you win you are happier, mentally we are stronger, we get better. We change the team, but even the players who come in feel already like they are in the team, and that's all we need. It's a very important win because it was the first game in the Champions League, we needed to start well and we did. We had the result we wanted, maybe the performance should be better, but we have the result and three points."

United opened the new campaign with a 2-1 defeat of Leicester City.

They then came under huge pressure after back-to-back losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur saw them already a long way off the pace in the Premier League.

The Red Devils remain six points back from Chelsea and Liverpool, who are both yet to drop a point, in the Premier League.

But, after confident away wins against Burnley, Watford and Young Boys, the atmosphere around the club is much improved from a few weeks ago.

It seems a fragile peace, though, which will only be maintained as long as United keep winning.

Their next challenge is Saturday's visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford.

In most normal circumstances, Jose Mourinho's side would be expected to pick up three points with relative ease in such a fixture.

But Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves are not an ordinary newly promoted side. They boast genuine quality in their squad—the likes of Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho—and are on their own three-match winning run in all competitions.