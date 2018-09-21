Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Set for 1-Game UCL Ban Following Valencia Red Card

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Juventus will reportedly only be without Cristiano Ronaldo for one UEFA Champions League game following his red card against Valencia on Wednesday, meaning he would be available to face former club Manchester United.

The Portuguese was sent off in the first half of the clash after it appeared he tugged on the hair of Jeison Murillo. The dismissal carries a standard one-game ban, although UEFA could have extended the sanction to two or three matches.

However, according Richard Tanner of the Daily Mirror, that's unlikely to be the case for Ronaldo. It means that while he would miss the European showdown with Young Boys, he would be available for both matches against former club Manchester United later in the competition.

