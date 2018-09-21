WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Sept. 21 Ahead of Super Show-Down

0 of 5

On October 8, WWE will hold a massive pay-per-view overseas in Australia—the second of its type in 2018.

The first was the Greatest Royal Rumble, held in Saudi Arabia. Though it was hyped as one of the biggest events in WWE history—the superlative was baked into the name—it ended up being a glorified house show.

There were no title changes and no major repercussions; Braun Strowman received a trophy for winning the actual Greatest Rumble, but it wasn't long before WWE stopped showing his hard-earned prize on Raw.

This time around, WWE is promoting at least one must-see event at WWE Super Show-Down: The Undertaker vs. Triple H for the "Last Time Ever."

It won't be included in the highlight reel of either man's career, but there's enough name recognition, especially with Shawn Michaels in Triple H's corner and Kane in Undertaker's, to sell some WWE Network subscriptions.

Time will tell if the rest of the card lives up to the hype; the matches look great on paper, but the way they're booked will make the difference.

