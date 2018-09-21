Ranking the 5 Greatest WWE Championship Runs in Recent History

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Long championship reigns are hard to come by nowadays in WWE, and even those elite few fortunate enough to maintain possession of a prestigious prize may not defend their title as often as fans would like. Carrying the title like a true champ also plays an important role in the success of their run on top.

The WWE Championship in particular has gone through almost every top star who has ventured through the WWE since the creation of the title in 1963. It was commonplace for stars such as Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund and Hulk Hogan to hold the gold for years at a time, but that hasn't been the case in several decades.

In the last decade or so, the WWE title has gradually gotten away from what it was originally intended to be (the centerpiece of the company) and not an afterthought. Thanks to a handful of exceptional WWE Championship reigns, however, the belt has begun to mean something again and return to the heights it was once at.

An exemplary WWE champion is more than just about the length of their reign; factors such as number of successful defenses, quality of matches, memorable feuds, and character development must all be taken into consideration as well. As such, it should be a notable happening when they inevitably drop the strap.

A long list of esteemed competitors have have had the honor of calling themselves the WWE champion at one point or another over the past 55 years, but these recent reigns have stood above the rest for being the best of the best.