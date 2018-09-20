Bonucci's Mental Coach: Cristiano Ronaldo's Crying Is a 'Red Alarm' for Juventus

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's tears after being sent off on his European debut for Juventus on Tuesday is a "red alarm" for the club, according to Leonardo Bonucci's mental coach.

Alberto Ferrarini serves as a motivator for Juve and Italy centre-back Bonucci, and he voiced concerns over the amount of pressure Ronaldo appears to be dealing with after he cried leaving the pitch against Valencia.

He told Tutto Convocati (h/t Calciomercato.com): "Ronaldo crying is a red alarm. The rage that keeps on accumulating can be transmuted into small ways and risks injuries. Back on the field, Ronaldo has such an important ego and right now, because of his expectations he can not give his best."

Ronaldo was handed his marching orders after tussling with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo. The pair tangled before Ronaldo appeared to touch the defender's head, via BT Sport (UK only):

The expectations placed upon any player who just moved for £100 million would be stratospheric, but any pressure is magnified for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner expected to guarantee his Turin employers' success.

And the Champions League is the primary forum in which he's expected to make that difference for Juve, given he's been top scorer in the competition for the last six seasons running and has won it on five occasions.

So it's understandable that after months of anticipation and building his own expectations for the season to come, Ronaldo was somewhat beside himself in reaction to a red card he clearly didn't feel he deserved.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague recently appeared on BBC 5 live Sport and helped explain further some of the chemical factors that compel the likes of Ronaldo to be as emotionally involved as he is:

Ronaldo scored his first goals for Juventus in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo last Saturday, a much-needed breakthrough for the forward after he had failed to score in his first three games for the Bianconeri.

Ferrarini suggests the show of emotion is a bad sign for Ronaldo and Juve, a suggestion he's cracking perhaps, but the same tenacity that makes him cry is the same tenacity that could help him bounce back.

BBC Sport reported Ronaldo is suspended automatically for one match as things stand, and a UEFA panel will confirm on Thursday, September 27, whether Ronaldo will face any further punishment.