Derek Carr on Khalil Mack: 'Hard to Watch Him Go Out and Strip-Sack Everybody'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2018

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. Mack sat out offseason workouts and the preseason, had just one week to learn a new system following a blockbuster trade and still managed to dominate in his debut for the Chicago Bears. The Bears hope for more of that when they host Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, Sept. 17. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders star Derek Carr is still coming to grips with watching Khalil Mack torment opposing quarterbacks for the Chicago Bears

Appearing on the Raiders Insider Podcast (via NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair), Carr opened up about seeing his former teammate have success in a different uniform: 

"It's hard to watch him go out and strip-sack everybody. He has done that so many times here, and it hurts your heart to see it, but at the same time, it doesn't hurt anymore. 

I'm happy for him. If you're a Raider fan, it's hard to see him do that. But just be happy for the guy. He has strained his tail off to get to where he's at. The fact he's making plays for someone else, we don't like it, but we can be happy for him because we all love him to death.”

The Raiders traded Mack on Sept. 1 after he skipped training camp and the preseason while holding out for a new contract. The Bears gave him a six-year, $141 million extension after acquiring him. 

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has lamented the team's inability to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks through its first two games. 

"It's hard to find a great [pass-rusher]," Gruden told reporters Wednesday. "It's hard to find a good one. It's hard to find one; you just said it."

Pro Football Focus noted (via NBC Sports Chicago's Lorin Cox) Mack had five quarterback hurries in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. The Raiders defense had five quarterback pressures in their opening-game loss against the Los Angeles Rams, per PFF's Austin Gayle.

Mack, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been dominant through two games with two sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass defensed, one interception and one touchdown. 

The Raiders are 0-2 and are tied for 29th in the NFL with two sacks.

Related

    Carr: Hard to Watch Mack Go Out and Strip-Sack Everybody

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Carr: Hard to Watch Mack Go Out and Strip-Sack Everybody

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Forbes Releases NFL Most Valuable List

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Forbes Releases NFL Most Valuable List

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Use a Running Back in the Passing Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How to Use a Running Back in the Passing Game

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    AB Doesn't Want Trade, Was 'Pissed Off' About Loss

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Doesn't Want Trade, Was 'Pissed Off' About Loss

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report