Derek Carr on Khalil Mack: 'Hard to Watch Him Go Out and Strip-Sack Everybody'

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders star Derek Carr is still coming to grips with watching Khalil Mack torment opposing quarterbacks for the Chicago Bears.

Appearing on the Raiders Insider Podcast (via NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair), Carr opened up about seeing his former teammate have success in a different uniform:

"It's hard to watch him go out and strip-sack everybody. He has done that so many times here, and it hurts your heart to see it, but at the same time, it doesn't hurt anymore.

I'm happy for him. If you're a Raider fan, it's hard to see him do that. But just be happy for the guy. He has strained his tail off to get to where he's at. The fact he's making plays for someone else, we don't like it, but we can be happy for him because we all love him to death.”

The Raiders traded Mack on Sept. 1 after he skipped training camp and the preseason while holding out for a new contract. The Bears gave him a six-year, $141 million extension after acquiring him.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has lamented the team's inability to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks through its first two games.

"It's hard to find a great [pass-rusher]," Gruden told reporters Wednesday. "It's hard to find a good one. It's hard to find one; you just said it."

Pro Football Focus noted (via NBC Sports Chicago's Lorin Cox) Mack had five quarterback hurries in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. The Raiders defense had five quarterback pressures in their opening-game loss against the Los Angeles Rams, per PFF's Austin Gayle.

Mack, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been dominant through two games with two sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass defensed, one interception and one touchdown.

The Raiders are 0-2 and are tied for 29th in the NFL with two sacks.